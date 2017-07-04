Latest transfer news: Real Madrid furious at Ronaldo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Spanish Giants Real Madrid are reportedly “unhappy” Cristiano Ronaldo has not publicly dismissed rumours that he wants to leave Spanish football.

According to Spanish media the UEFA Champions League winners are disappointed their star player has so far refused to speak out on his immediate future after being accused of potential tax evasion.

Portuguese paper reported Ronaldo would certainly leave the country during the summer, but Real are keen to hold on to their forward.

According to the Times, Real expect Ronaldo to make a statement on his intentions, as Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea lie in wait.

Despite his ageing legs, Ronaldo continues to perform at an exceptional standard, scoring 37 goals in La Liga and the Champions League last term.

about the author: Polosa