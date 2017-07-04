Kenya Premier League to unveil Broadcast partner

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Plans to bring SportPesa Premier League (SPL) action back on air by the start of the second leg of the action by the end of the month are complete.

Bamba Sport is set to replace SuperSport as the official Broadcast partner for Kenyan Premier League.

The new partnership which is understood to be in the region of Sh36million and will run for the next six months is set to be unveiled on Tuesday in Nairobi.

SuperSport walked out of Kenyan football last April citing breach of contract by the league managers but Bamba Sport, which also broadcasts the lower league tier, is set to take up the mantle from the giant South African Sports channel.

At the same time, the coveted silverware that adorns loaded trophy cabinets of world football superpowers, Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Valencia CF landed in Nairobi on Monday morning.

The LaLiga trophy will take its pride of place at SportPesa offices in the Kenyan capital after the leading gaming firm was presented with an official replica by the Spanish top-flight league.

During the presentation, Oliver Dodd who is the LaLiga Delegate in Kenya reaffirmed their commitment to step up their football development agenda in the coming weeks with an SPL select side set to play two friendlies in Spain.

“It’s an act of gratitude between SportPesa and LaLiga. We would like to thank SportPesa for what they have done so far and we are sure this partnership will be fruitful,” Dodd said.

The LaLiga Delegate confirmed SPL action will soon be back on air with LaLiga offering their expertise in ensuring the domestic top flight offers a package that will appeal to local and international football fans.

“We have partnered with SPL and the objective is for Kenyan football to grow, that is why we have organised this trip over to Spain. Some Executives will follow a seminar and we will organise two friendly matches that will be broadcast live on free to air,” Dodd added.

Local digital television provider Bamba TV and free to air channel K24 have acquired rights to screen SPL games with Dodd encouraging other domestic stations to take up the matches.

Recognise work

The LaLiga Delegate emphasized their involvement was not limited to airing the games on television.

“We are working with the SPL for them to improve the digital marketing and how to understand their fans better so that people can watch the game and go to the stadiums,” he underscored.

In accepting the glittering silverware, SportPesa CEO, Captain Ronald Karauri hailed the LaLiga partnership as a prized jewel in their sports partnership crown.

“LaLiga has put a lot of effort in improving the game. We are happy and honoured to receive this trophy.

“I cannot even fathom what they will do in the future. They are helping the Premier League in broadcast and production of the matches. In the next few years, one of the biggest gains will come from LaLiga in terms of development of the league,” Karauri stated.

The SportPesa CEO added that the gesture was further evidence of the positive impact their partnerships were having on local sports.

about the author: Polosa