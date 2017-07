56 SHARES Share Tweet

Jubilee and NASA will converge at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on Friday for prayers to mark this year’s Saba Saba Day.

The day commemorates protesters who successfully pressed for Kenya’s multi-party democracy in 1990.

Leaders from both sides of the political divide are expected to attend the meeting that will have no political talk.

NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga confirmed the meeting saying that the prayers are part of preparations for the elections.

about the author: Ghetto Radio