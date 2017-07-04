EXCLUSIVE- Miguna Miguna With Tupac

56 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi Gubernatorial aspirant Miguna Miguna is probably the only Kenyan who got to the opportunity to hang out with reknowned rapper Tupac Amaru Shakur.

In an exclusive photo seen by Ghetto Radio, Miguna who is clearly young is seen with the rapper enjoying a drink, having some fun time.

Born Lesane Parish Crooks, known by his stage names 2Pac, Makaveli, and Pac, was an American rapper and actor whose death has puzzled many with some claiming that the rapper faked his death.

Information on Wikipedia say Tupac Shakur was murdered on September 7, 1996, a drive by shooting.

The shooting occurred at 11:15 p.m. Pacific time when the car with Shakur stopped at a red light at East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane.[2] Shakur was struck by fou .40 caliber rounds fired from a Glock: two in the chest, one in the arm, and one in the thigh.[4] He died from his injuries six days later in the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada.

