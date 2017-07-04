Erick Omondi Lands A Job at Boomerang

Popular comedian Eric Omondi has landed a job as a cartoon character on boomerang thanks to his witty comical skills.
Boomerang TV, a popular television channel for cartoons and animated programming, recruited Eric Omondi for a new show dubbed ‘The Safari Comedy Show’.
Eric and South African comedian Tumi Morake will do voice-over for the show, their characters are animals with human voices who depict emotions and communicate.
The Safari Comedy Show on Boomerang will go on air starting Monday 17 July on DStv channel 302