Celebrities Endorse Majimaji Ahead Of The Elections

With just a few days away, the 2017 general elections is definitely one of a kind. This years elections have seen more and more celebrities coming out to announce their candidature for their respective areas.

Many more celebrities have also come out to support some of their own to clench their desired political seats.

Julius Owino A.K.A Majimaji has become one of the celebrities favorites as he has received support from some big names in the music industry and even beyond the Kenyan borders.

Just recently Tanzania’s Babu Tale was drawn into Kenya’s politics so much that he endorsed Majimaji for the Embakasi seat.

Maji Maji aspires to be the next Member of County Assembly (MCA) for Embakasi ward. The onetime music heavyweight is vying for the seat as an independent candidate .

A number of celebrities have also been throwing their weight behind Maji Maji’s candidature including the likes of Mejja and Vicmass Luodollar.

The two posted photos of themselves in maji maji’s support posters to show their support for the musical godfather as he campaigns ahead of the general elections.

Apart from the celebrities, maji maji has also been receiving support from a number of his fans who have been showing their support in the online world going even a step further to promote his Tubadilishe Emba campaign to fellow netizens.

