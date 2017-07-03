UASU In Crisis Meeting Over Impending Strike

14 SHARES Share Tweet

Universities Academic Staff Union is currently in a crisis meeting over the next direction on their strike that was set to begin today.

UASU had called for the strike over the government’s failure to implement the CBA they signed.

Education CS on Saturday asked the union to call off the strike stating that money had already been wired into different bank accounts, a claim that UASU has denied.

Uasu Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga said members have not received any money and that a crisis meeting today with the National Executive Council (NEC) members would make a final decision over the planned strike.

