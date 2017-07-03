Thugs Storm Club, Stab Six People

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Six people are fighting for their lives at the Kenyatta National Hospital after they were attacked by thugs in a club in Babadogo area, Ruaraka constituency.

The six who include patrons of a club were stabbed by thugs who stormed the bar and stabbed them in their attempt to steal from the revelers.

The unknown number of thugs are reported to have made away with an unknown number of money from the revelers.

Police have launch a manhunt for them.

