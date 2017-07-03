Larry Madowo’s Next Step After Leaving The Trend (VIDEO)

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Television personality Larry Madowo has denied claims that he said goodbye to the trend show because it was the most copied show on TV.

During his last episode as the show’s host Larry said it was time for him to leave the trend because he had other personal responsibilities to take care of.

He went on to say that he was not leaving Nation media group as a whole and that he still has other responsibilities at the media house.

Larry said that the show has helped him grow and that it was time for someone else to take over. The trend show started off by journalist James Smart as the host before Larry took it up in December 2012.

At the moment the media house is yet to reveal who will take over the show but one thing remains for sure, the trend fans can still watching it as it will not be cancelled.

ANNETTE AMONDI

