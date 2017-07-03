EU Warns Over Possible Election Violence

3 SHARES Share Tweet

The European Union Election Observation Mission has sounded an alarm over possible outbreak of violence after the August elections.

EU Chief observer Marietje Schaake says that there are many people in Kenya who are concerned about violence in the forthcoming elections.

The EU Mission is in the upon invitation by Kenyan authorities to conduct a neutral and independent observation of the 2017 elections.

The team of about 100 people has the core mandate to monitor the elections and make recommendations on how to improve the electoral process in future.

The results of the findings will be presented to the public after elections.

Previous post:

Thugs Storm Club, Stab Six People Previous post: Next Post:



about the author: Ghetto Radio