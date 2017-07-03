Betty Kyalo Addresses Porsche Claims

50 SHARES Share Tweet

KTN News Anchor Betty Kyalo has always been rumoured to be Mombasa Governor jogo’s side piece at some point she was even claimed to have received an expensive Porsche from the governor.

Last week claims that the governor had replaced the car flooded the internet with photo evidence being presented.

The car was spotted among governor Joho’s campaign fleet fully branded in ODM Party colours.

Kyalo has however addressed the claims.

She posted on her social media page, “Ati porsche imefanya nini? she went on to say “goodnight sweethearts, na story ya Porsche muwachane nayo, Yaliyondwele sipite, ama namna gani”.

