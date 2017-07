840 SHARES Share Tweet

A traffic police officer was yesterday hit by a speeding matatu along Waiyaki Way Nairobi.

The officer who suffered serious injuries died on the way to MP Shah hospital.

Two civilians were also injured in the accident that happened at the junction of James Gichuru road.

They are however receiving treatment at the Mp Shah hospital.

