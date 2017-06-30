Singer Bahati Getting Married

It is no secret that gospel artist Bahati who has been on the limelight for one reason or the other in the recent past has been dating one Diana Marua.
The singer yesterday revealed that he has decided to settle down with the lass in a post on social media.
Whether it is a Publicity stunt or not, Bahati and hisgirlfriend have been in love’s embrace for a while now and settling down doesn’t seem too farfetched.
However some of his online family were not happy about it and slammed the singer for settling down with someone else other than his baby mama.
Some fans seemed bitter at the singer’s choice of woman and even took to his post to insult Diana.
‘’We Learn, We Fight, We Grow and through the Process God makes Us Glow. It’s not easy as God molds us to be ONE! Na Wish Watuu wanaeza Jua Vile Ako kakichwa Kako ni Ka’Ngumu- But Siata Wewe Unajua Mimi Ndio Dawa Yako??? #IwillMarryYou @Diana_Marua DO YOU ALL WANT AN INVITE TO OUR WEDDING?’’ Bahati wrote
Previous post:
Jay Z Admits To Cheating On Beyonce In 4:44 Next Post:
Radio Star Adelle Onyango Engaged
Jay Z Admits To Cheating On Beyonce In 4:44 Next Post:
Radio Star Adelle Onyango Engaged