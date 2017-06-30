Singer Bahati Getting Married

It is no secret that gospel artist Bahati who has been on the limelight for one reason or the other in the recent past has been dating one Diana Marua.

The singer yesterday revealed that he has decided to settle down with the lass in a post on social media.



Whether it is a Publicity stunt or not, Bahati and hisgirlfriend have been in love’s embrace for a while now and settling down doesn’t seem too farfetched.

However some of his online family were not happy about it and slammed the singer for settling down with someone else other than his baby mama.



Some fans seemed bitter at the singer’s choice of woman and even took to his post to insult Diana.

