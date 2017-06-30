Fear Of Mungiki Resurgence

12 SHARES Share Tweet

Political and administration leaders in Nairobi’s Embakasi area have pledged peace just days after the area was rocked with chaos following the murder of a businessman.

Chaos erupted in the are on Wednesday with some residents claiming that Mungiki were avenging the death of the businessman.

The Wednesday incident saw several people injured and houses burnt.

Women and children who were left homeless were forced to camp at the area administrators residence.

Embakasi Deputy Commissioner has however called for peace and tolerance in the area dismissing claims of Mungiki resurgence.

Political candidates in the area who attended the security meeting also pledged to maintain peace and compensate those who houses were burnt.

