Eric Omondi Becomes Bungoma’s Batman

Comedian Eric Omondi has also decided to become a James Bond, the comedian sent social media into a frenzy when he posted a video of him clinging on a chopper.
Eric was imitating daredevils who hitch lift on choppers ferrying politicians. The act was part of ‘Eric Omondi Untamed 10’.
The comedian stunned a crowd after he hung on a chopper that was carrying a certain ‘mheshimiwa’ who had just addressed a public gathering.
Sometimes back, a man in Bunguma and another one in Meru shocked Kenyans after they hung on choppers ferrying politicians after a public address.
Well the comedian was just promoting his next show.
