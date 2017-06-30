Eric Omondi Becomes Bungoma’s Batman

37 SHARES Share Tweet

Comedian Eric Omondi has also decided to become a James Bond, the comedian sent social media into a frenzy when he posted a video of him clinging on a chopper.

Eric was imitating daredevils who hitch lift on choppers ferrying politicians. The act was part of ‘Eric Omondi Untamed 10’.

The comedian stunned a crowd after he hung on a chopper that was carrying a certain ‘mheshimiwa’ who had just addressed a public gathering.

Sometimes back, a man in Bunguma and another one in Meru shocked Kenyans after they hung on choppers ferrying politicians after a public address.

Well the comedian was just promoting his next show.

about the author: Ghetto Radio