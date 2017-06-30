Doctors Finally Sign CBA With Ministry of Health

27 SHARES Share Tweet

The Doctors Union has finally signed a CBA with the Ministry of Health ending prolonged dispute that led doctors to down their tools for 100 days.

The document was signed at Afya House in Nairobi on Friday.

The health workers agreed to return to work and were to get new allowances backdated to January 1, 2017, after the strike that begun on December 5, 2016.

The agreement stated that the allowances will be paid to all practising doctors, pharmacists and dentists.

Those in Job Group I will receive an additional Sh36,000 per month, hence will be paid a total of Sh66,000.

Doctors in Job Group M, N and P will receive an additional allowance of Sh 42,000 per month, and will, therefore, receive Sh72,000.

