Sonko Snubs Nairobi Gubernatorial Debate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi governor aspirants are currently having a debate to explain how they will govern Nairobi if elected.

Nairobi governor Doctor Evans Kidero and former Raila’ advisor Miguna Miguna are among the four candidates who have turned up for debate.

Jubilee gubernatorial candidate Mike Sonko and independent candidate Peter Kenneth have snubbed the debate that has been organized by the Kenya Alliance of Residents Associations.

We shall keep you posted on the happenings.

Previous post:

Shaffie Weru Calls On Beard Gang To Have A Shave Day Previous post: Next Post:



about the author: Ghetto Radio