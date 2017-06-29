Shaffie Weru Calls On Beard Gang To Have A Shave Day

Celebrated showbiz star Shaffie Weru could have his name recorded in the Guinness World Record soon for having a huge number of people shave off their beards in one location.

the radio host who is also the intends to have over 3,000 men get their beards shaved today 29th June at Kenyatta University. I f he meets his actual target the number will beat the current Guinness Word Record Title for the Most People Shaving in a Single Venue currently held by a Mexican.

The event which will be at Kenyatta University, will have performances from artistes Muthoni DQ, Kristoff, Band Becca, Femi One, Mayonde, Kagwe Mungai, Blinky Bill, Crème de la Crème and DJ Sneep among others.

The Gillette driven concert will kick off at noon and end at 5pm.