Nelson Marwa Calls For Bombing Of Boni Forest

Coast Regional Coordinator Nelson Marwa has called for the bombing of the expansive Boni Forest in Lamu to wipe out Al-Shabaab militants.

Mr Marwa has said the Somalia-based ragtag militia had turned the forest into a playground launching attacks on security personnel and civilians at will.

The fighters have claimed many lives, maimed security personnel and civilians and destroyed property, including schools.

Mr Marwa has threatened to storm the forest and lead the operation to kick out the militia as he says he does not fear dying because of Kenyans.

