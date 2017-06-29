Kidero, Miguna Tear Down One Another At Debate

42 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi governor Dr Evans Kidero was today taken to task over his anibility to manage Nairobi and its resources in the past four years.

Kidero who was in a debate with other gubernatorial aspirants however defended himself saying he has spent more time fighting the cartels and sealing loopholes of corruption in city hall.

“Governor Kidero, are you willing to have all your properties, assets, audited before August 1st. And please agree with me in writing,” said Miguna

At some point Kidero had to ask the organizers to protect him from Miguna who was presing him hard on the question of his wealth.

“Can you protect me from Mr. Miguna please,” said Kidero after Miguna interrupted his answer.

Kidero however grudgingly agreed to have his wealth audited by August 1st as requested by Miguna.

Aspiant Miguna also found himself on a tight spot after he was asked to defend his manifesto which many aspirants and persons in the audience thought was untenable.

Miguna also accused the other aspirants of stealing his Manifesto despite them not reading it.

Jubilee candidate Mike Sonko and his independent counterpart did not attend the debate.

Sonko sent his deputy Polycarp Igathe who was rejected by the organizers Kenya Alliance of Residents Assciation.

about the author: Ghetto Radio