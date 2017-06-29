0 SHARES Share Tweet

Well it seems that gospel artiste Willy Paul has drifted to secular music right under our noses.

The singer who has been dropping hit after hit like a man on a roll has once again sparked an internet conversation with his new song dubbed pilipili.

The song, only a few hours old on YouTube has already sparked mixed reactions among his fans.

Despite the fact that most are in agreement that the song is good in terms of musical composition and that he is a talented artiste, a good number of them agree that he should quit gospel music because the song has little to no relevance with the scriptures.

Since the release of his song Tiga Wana in collaboration with size 8 and I do with Alaine the singer left many questioning where his music should be placed categorically.

Pili pili is also said to be a replica of a Tanzanian song, Su by Yamoto band featuring Ruby with few changes.

The song has a different feel from his usual style and carries a bongo feel.

Fans took to the comment section on youtube to criticise the artiste with some asking him if he is a saved secular artiste and others appreciating the new style.

AUTHOR: ANNETTE AMONDI

