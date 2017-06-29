Jidenna To Perform In Kenya

American recording artist and record producer Jidenna Mobisson popularly known as Jidenna will be jetting into Kenya today 29th June 2017 for the 3rd edition of the Hennessy FOMO party on 1st July at the Carnivore grounds.

The singer who is widely known for his hit singles such as Classic Man, Little Bit More, Bambi and Long Live the Chief will be in the country with his entire band to deliver a live performance at the annual event that has gained recognition for featuring global artists.

The swank Jidenna is signed to American singer Janelle Monae’s Wondaland Records label and collaborated with her on the single “Yoga” from his The Eephus EP.

The song peaked at number 119 on the Billboard Top 200.In February 2015, Jidenna released his first “Classic Man featuring Gian Arthur. The song was in heavy rotation globally and debuted at number 49 on the Billboard charts.

This performance will be the Nigerian-born artiste’s first visit to East Africa, with him having performed in South Africa and Nigeria during his ‘Long Live The Chief’ tour where he was promoting his similarly titled album

While in the country, the singer who has established himself as a style icon is expected to work with a local fashion designer. He will visit the Nairobi National Park, and has been scheduled to watch a local football match.