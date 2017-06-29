IEBC Blasted Over Fake Register

20 SHARES Share Tweet

Kenyans on Twitter have taken the Independent Electoral and Boundaries commission into task after they discvered anomalies in the voter register.

Trending under the harshtag IEBCFakeRegister, the outspoken Kenyans On twitter displayed screenshots of results of polling register after sending fake ID numbers to 70000.

Among the anomalies the twitter users found were of Stanley Gitari Mucira who is registered at Rwambati primary School in Kirinyaga county under ID number 0.

IEBC has since rectified the anomaly.

CLARET

Previous post:

Nelson Marwa Calls For Bombing Of Boni Forest Previous post: Next Post:



about the author: Ghetto Radio