DJ Ruff Lands A New Gig

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Two time groove award winner Deejay Ruff seems to be having the time of his life in 2017.

The Deejay just recently landed a new gig on Maisha magic to spin on their new show, Pambio Live which will be hosted by gospel artiste Size 8.

Pambio live is a gospel music show that will be airing every Sunday on Maisha Magic between 12 and 2 PM.

Singer Size 8 announced the good news through her Instagram account a few days back, this will be her second show as a host after her Supa Shopper on NTV.

It is said for every opportunity, there must be sacrifices. Well for Deejay Ruff he has had to leave the Angaza show which airs on KBC. The show that recently scooped an award for Tv show of the year is yet to announce Ruff’s replacement.

One can only wait to see what the people’s favorite deejay will offer once teamed up with Size 8 on their first show together.

Pambio Live will be airing every Sundays from noon to 2:00 pm on Go tv channel four and DSTV channel 158.

AUTHOR: ANNETTE AMONDI

about the author: Ghetto Radio