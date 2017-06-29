Acute Water Shortage Hits Mathare

24 SHARES Share Tweet

Mathare residents have raised concern over the persistent water shortage in the area.

Rachel Mwikali a human rights activist from Mabatini ward in Mathare constituency says the are Water ATMs only have water in the middle of the night or as early as 2AM in the morning.

Mwikali says this has in turn posed a challenge to women who in most instances are tasked with fetching water for home consumtion.

