Sharon Mundia’s Hubby Shares A Photo Of Their Daughter

50 SHARES Share Tweet

Fashion blogger and media personality Sharon Mundia popularly known as This_Is_Ess’s fans can now take a chill pill for their anxiety to see the lass’s child.

Though the fashion blogger has been missing in action for sometime now, her hubby Lonina Leteipan has been updating their fans through his social media pages about his family and his new found love, his daughter.

Lonina recently shared an adorable photo of their new born daughter – introducing her to their fans for the first time.

The family is however yet to reveal their first child’s name.

In the photo, Lonina captions it “This is me holding the whole world in my hands…”

AUTHOR: ANNETTE AMONDI

about the author: Ghetto Radio