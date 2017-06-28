Raila Promises To Dismantle Cartels, Eradicate Poverty In Manifesto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Opposition chief Raila Odinga has promised to create jobs, eradicate poverty, ensure food security, dismantle cartels and end runaway corruption if elected President on August 8.

NASA launched its 2017 manifesto on Tuesday in the Waterfront Grounds, Ngong Racecourse, Nairobi.

In what appears to be a response to the country’s severe food shortage, Raila has pledged that under the National Super Alliance government, Kenya shall never ran out of food.

NASA is promising to progressively expand income transfer programmes, presently limited to the elderly and households with orphans.

In what seems Raila’s strongest message, the former Prime Minister says the culture of impunity in Kenya will end on his first day in office.

Raila stated that this will begin by officials signing an agreement to stop government officials from doing business with the government.

According to Raila, government officials dealings with with the government has largely contributed to corruption in the country.

