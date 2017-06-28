Pupil Drowns In Pool

25 SHARES Share Tweet

A class seven pupil yesterday drowned in an unfinished swimming pool at a hotel in Suna, Migori County.

Thirteen year old Margaret Njai of Nyamome Primary School had gone to fetch firewood when she decided to sneak into the hotel and try swimming in her newly bought swimming costume.

Her schoolmates say she ran to the pool and dived in head first.

Migori OCPD Gladys Rutere said they will take action against the facility’s owners.

The body was taken to Migori Level Four Hospital mortuary.

about the author: Claret Adhiambo