Protests In Tassia After Killing Of Businessman

Protests have erupted in Tassia Embakasi East constituency after a businessman was attacked by organised goons.

The businessman reportedly died at the hospital today where he had been rushed for treatment after he was attacked by the goons.

His death immediately sparked protests in the area with angry youth burning down business premises allegedly belonging to the goons.

