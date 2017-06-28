No Govt Official Will Handle Govt Business In NASA Govt

13 SHARES Share Tweet

The National Super Alliance Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has promised that elected leaders, under NASA, will sign agreements stating, they will not do business with the government, as stipulated in the seven pillars of their coalition blueprint.

Raila dismissed state officials doing business with the government as a ‘self-generating corruption.’

Speaking at the NASA manifesto launch at Ngong Race Course in Nairobi yesterady, Raila pledged to do a better job than ‘their competitors’ by providing modern infrastructure for the country.

Raila says his coalition hopes to recover the Grand Coalition Standard Gauge Railway plan and construct it accordance with Vision 2030.

about the author: Claret Adhiambo