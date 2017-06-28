Huddah Lecturers Vera Over Breakup With Boyfriend

Days after socialite Vera sidika paraded her conversation with Nigerian ex Yomi after their messy breakup fellow socialite Huddah has decided to lecture the lass on keeping private life private.

Vera and Yomi have been throwing back and forth online fists at each other since Yomi allegedly leaked Vera’s nude photos online.

Hudda took to snappchat to advice the curvaceous lass to have filters in her life in order to know what goes public and what stays private.

In her post she says no one deserves to know her man or her business they just need to know Huddah.

Here is the Lass’s advice to Vera.