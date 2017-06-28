Health Ministry Launches New Generic HIV/Aids Drug

17 SHARES Share Tweet

The ministry of Health has introduced a new generic first line drug, Dolutegravir (DTG) to be used by people living with HIV.

Speaking at the launch of the drug, Dr. Peter Kimuu of the Ministry of Health says DTG has already been supplied to at least 27,000 patients unable to tolerate the side effects of the other HIV drugs.

The Ministry is expected to make DTG available countrywide later in the year.

Dr. Loise Achieng from the Ministry says that DTG has been proven to have fewer side effects, increased safety in women and children and can be taken without consideration to food or time.

Kenya is cerlebrating 14 yrs of ARVs in the country with over 1 million people out of the 1.5 million infected , currently enrolled for treatment.

