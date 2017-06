26 SHARES Share Tweet

The East African Breweries Limited is set to open a new 15 billion shillings brewery in Kisumu.

President Uhuru Kenyatta who made the announcement at Statehouse says that the new brewery has a potential to create 110,000 jobs.

Uhuru in turn urged farmers in the region to take the opportunity and grow sorghum in order to upgrade their supply to EABL.

EABL CEO Andrew Cowan stated that the new investment will create jobs for the youth, entrepreneurs and even small scale farmers.

about the author: Ghetto Radio