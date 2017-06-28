Bobi Wine Arrested

99 SHARES Share Tweet

Police in Kisangati Kampala ignited a chaotic scenes in Tuesday mid-morning after they blocked a campaign rally by candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, best known as Bobi Wine, and took him into custody.

It was not immediately clear why the singer was arrested. His supporters were left angry and frenzied, demanding his immediate release.

They were seen chanting slogans of support for their candidate, who is contesting in the Kyadondo East by-election as an independent candidate.

Some were seen hurling stones at the security operatives in a muddied confrontation.

Bobi Wine’s campaign manager Samuel Walter Lubega, a former presidential candidate himself, told reporters moments after his arrest that he had been denied access to him.

“What kind of preventive arrest are police talking about when Bobi Wine was about to address his supporters?” he said.

Following his arrest, Bobi Wine was later driven off to Kira Police as his supporters followed on.

Bobi Wine’s wife Barbie was the only one able to see him at Kira police station.

The contestants are in the last leg of the campaign period ahead of Thursday’s Bi-election.

