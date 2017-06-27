Suspected Thugs Shot Dead In Karen

Four suspected thugs were this morning, shot dead in Karen, Nairobi and an AK47 rifle with eight bullets recovered.
The gang according to police, had stolen a car from Kayole and was planning to commit robbery in Karen.
A mobile phone that had been stolen from a man in Kayole was also recovered.
In another similar incident, three suspected thugs were killed yesterday night in separate incidents in Nairobi.
Two were lynched by a mob in Embakasi while the third one was shot in Huruma after a botched robbery.
Previous post:
NASA To Launch Manifesto Focused On Uniting Kenyans Next Post:
88,000 Dead Voters Expunged From IEBC Voter Register
NASA To Launch Manifesto Focused On Uniting Kenyans Next Post:
88,000 Dead Voters Expunged From IEBC Voter Register