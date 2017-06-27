Remy Ma Ends Nicki Minaj’s Seven year Reign As Rap Queen

Other nominees included Cardi B, Young M.A, Missy Elliott and, of course, Nicki Minaj.



Powered by singles like “All the Way Up” and “Money Showers,” Remy’s turning plenty of heads over the last year, and she’s now found herself in a spot that was probably hard for her to envision being in a few years back.

During the acceptance speech, Remy gave a speech that was as earnest as it was confrontational, she shouted out her husband, Papoose, the correctional facility she was incarcerated in, her fellow Terror Squad member Fat Joe before throwing some bars denouncing certain people in the industry.



“I want to thank God, first and foremost, I’ve been through a lot,” Remy says in the beginning of her acceptance speech. “To everybody who thinks there’s no such thing as second chances, I’m here to tell you that’s a lie. You just gotta keep working hard. Shout out to everybody in Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, Albion Correctional Facility. Anybody on parole,it’s hard, but you can do it. You can get second chances, you can make mistakes and come back. My husband Black love I love you Papoose. When I didn’t believe in myself, you believed in me. My business partner, my brother, Fat Joe Crack. The whole entire team, Remy Mafia.” She said.



Remy went on to deliver four bars from her Plata O Plomo song, “Spaghetti.””I just wanna say, ‘Y’all bitches got fat while we starved/Shots in your ass, pads in your bras/Y’all some liars it ain’t no facts in your songs/And yeah that crown is coming back to the Bronx,” Remy rapped.

It seems like she just ignited her feud with Nicki Minaj since the two have been going at each other’s necks for a while now.

Well, we’ll just have to wait for Nicki to release that dis track soon.

AUTHOR: ANNETTE AMONDI