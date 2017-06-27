Reggae Artist Frankie Paul Laid To Rest In A Somber, Star Studded Funeral

151 SHARES Share Tweet

Reggae musician and icon Frankie (dancehall) Paul was laid to rest in a somber and star studded funeral which was also attended by Jamaican minister for Entertainment and Arts.

Despite Saturday’s inclement weather, a handful of entertainers, government ministers, family members and friends turned out to pay final respects to singer Frankie Paul at the Olson Memorial Church of God on Old Hope Road in St Andrew.

Paul Blake was eulogized by the Minister who cautioned Jamaican artists to always plan for the inevitable so as not to leave their families in distress when they are gone.

Entertainment and Culture Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange appealed to entertainers to put something in place for their “departure”, and not be a burden to those left behind.

George Nooks sang Bridge Over Troubled Water and I Must Tell Jesus. Half Pint did a few lines of Paul’s Alicia before segueing into his smash hit Greetings. Junior Sinclair did his impression of Gregory Isaacs’ Night Nurse.

However, it was Luciano who made the tribute segment his. Despite being advised by the officiating minister that only one item could be taken, “The Messenjah” did a suite of songs, much to the delight of those on hand, who by now were dancing in the pews.

Cellphones were out in numbers, capturing every moment.

Luciano’s ‘set’ included Lord Give Me Strength and Sweep over My Soul. He then went into a chorus-laced segment — We Are Rolling On, I Want A Revival In My Soul, Down By The River Side and Real, Real, Real.

Frankie Paul (given name Paul Blake) is known for songs including I Know The Score, Worries In the Dance, Sara and Cassanova. The 51-year-old artiste died at the University Hospital of the West Indies oon May 18th 2017 due to renal failure. He is survived by five children.

He was interred at Dovecot Memorial Park in St Catherine.

