Peter Kenneth Attacked By Irate Youth

61 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Peter Kenneth was today forced to flee after a group of youth threatened to attack him in Babadogo where he had gone to campaign.

The youth had expressed anger at Peter Kenneth for failing to give them handout during his campaigns.

Kenneth’s bodyguards were forced to swing into action and whisk him into safety to avoid the irate youth.

Jubilee leaders in Nairobi have accused Kenneth of being used by Kidero to divide the Jubilee votes.

Previous post:

88,000 Dead Voters Expunged From IEBC Voter Register Previous post: Next Post:



about the author: Ghetto Radio