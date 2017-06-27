NASA To Launch Manifesto Focused On Uniting Kenyans

45 SHARES Share Tweet

NASA is today set to unveil its manifesto with the five principles led by Raila Odinga expected at the event.

NASA Secretariat Head, David Ndii says the manifesto will basically single out regions and problems and provide possible long term solutions.

In the education sector, NASA plans to provide Free Secondary education in all public schools.

NASA has also promised to promote a united nation and end tribalism in its manifesto set to be launched today.

The opposition says it will work to build a strong nation, committed to nurturing and protecting the well-being of every citizen.

