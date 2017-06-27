Larry Madowo Quits The Trend

99 SHARES Share Tweet

Journalist Larry Madowo has announced his exit from the trend live sparking outrage among his fans.

The Trend was the brainchild of James Smart, the TV show went on air for the first time in June 2012. The idea then was to indulge young audience without trivializing matters with issues that mattered the most, matters of governance, public, politics and the future.

When Larry Madowo took over in December 2012, he changed the Trend to focus on matters showbiz making it the most viewed entertainment show in the country.

Larry took to social media to announce his exit, saying that he informed his team about his decision to leave early enough.

“‪A few weeks ago, I informed the team that I had decided to leave @theTrendLive. It’s been a great run but it’s time to move on. More details on tonight’s show” He tweeted

His announcement has sparked anxiety leaving people speculating that he left because similar programs on other channels popping up.

It is unclear whether The trend will have a new host or the Nation Media will be forced to cancel it all together.

AUTHOR: ANNETTE AMONDI

about the author: Ghetto Radio