Fashion And Style At BET Awards

The BET awards just like any other entertainment awards show is always full of fan, performances, comebacks and of course Fashion.
The 2017 BET awards which took place at the Microsoft theater Los Angeles was no exception.
Check out some of the performances and style in photos below.
(Photo:Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Chance The Rapper & Debra L. Lee
(Photo:Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
(photo:Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
(PhotoFrederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
(PHOTO:Maury Phillips/Getty Images)
(Photo:Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
(Photo:Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)
(Photo:Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
(Photo:Maury Phillips/Getty Images)
(Photo:Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
(Photo:Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
(Photo:Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
022
068
Migos
(Photo:Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BET)
(Photo:Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
(Photo:Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
(Photo:Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)
(Photo:Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
(Photo:Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
(Photo:Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
(Photo:Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)
(Photo:Maury Phillips/Getty Images)
(Photo:Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
(Photo:Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
(Photo:Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
(Photo:Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
(Photo:Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
(Photo:Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Jamie Foxx
Previous post:
Uhuru’s 10-Point Pledge to Kenya Next Post:
NASA To Launch Manifesto Focused On Uniting Kenyans
Uhuru’s 10-Point Pledge to Kenya Next Post:
NASA To Launch Manifesto Focused On Uniting Kenyans