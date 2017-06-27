88,000 Dead Voters Expunged From IEBC Voter Register

34 SHARES Share Tweet

At least 19,611,423 voters are expected to participate in the August general election, according to new voter register released today by Independent electoral and boundaries commission.

In the register 4,393 are diaspora voters while 5,523 are voters in the prison.

IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati says the number of voters has increased by 36% compared to the 2013 voter register.

Chebukati further stated that they have expunged names of 88,602 dead voters as advised by KPMG a company that did voter clean-up.

Meanwhile Youth voters are leading in the register by 51%.

about the author: Ghetto Radio