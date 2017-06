0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sigiri Bridge, a Jubilee Government flagship project has collapsed just two weeks after President Uhuru inspected and launched it in Budalangi.

Budalangi residents woke up to a rude shock to find the 1.2 billion shillings bridge collapsed.

A few weeks ago President Uhuru Kenyatta said the bridge would significantly reduce deaths and make it easier for the residents to access markets, schools and hospitals.

Jubilee government officials are yet to report on the issue.

