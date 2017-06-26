Socialite Pendo Evicted Over Rent Arrears

53 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi Diaries ’ star and socialite Pendo has been evicted from her house.

The reality TV star is said to have failed to pay her house rent for the past several months and was evicted over the lumpsum amount.

Pendo is reportedly being housed by a friend at an apartment along Muringa Road.

The socialite has however refuted the claims and saying “This is news. I am in my house.”

ANNETTE AMONDI

