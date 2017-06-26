Ray Vanny Wins BET Award

Tanzani’s singer Ray Vanny has bagged the 2017 Best International Viewers Choice Award at this years BET awards held at the Microsoft theater Los Angeles Carlifornia.

He becomes the second East African to clench the coveted price after Eddy Kenzo the same award in 2015.

The singer however received his award at a special awards ceremony, a day before the main gala and he was elated, thanking his WCB Wasafi Records boss Diamond Platnumz for everything he has done for him.

“Yo guys, we did it. Thanks everybody who voted for me. My brother Diamond Platnumz, I know you are waiting for this. This is not mine bro, this is yours because you sacrificed yourself for me. Yo my brother. This one is for you. Thanks a lot BET Awards, this means a lot to me,” he said.

