Parents Decry Teachers Shortage In Lunga Lunga

Parents in Lunga Lunga have raised concern over the shortage of teachers at a primary school in the area.

The Parents say the pupil’s performance at the Star of Hope primary school has gone down due to the shortage.

Jopito Curtis one of the parents says their children are complaining that even the few teachers in the school are not attending classes.

According to Curtis, their efforts to have the school’s head teacher to address the issue with the ministry of education and the Teachers Service Commission have been futile.

The parents are now demanding that the school’s head teacher be given a transfer over his failure to address the matter.

