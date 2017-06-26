Awinja Welcomes Baby Boy

202 SHARES Share Tweet

Popular Papa Shirandula actress Jacky Vike, well known as Awinja has announced the arrival of her baby boy.

The actress took to instagram on Sunday, June 25, to announce the birth of her child.

In the Instagram post Awinja revealed that she had given birth to a baby boy on Saturday, June 3, and said she was excited to announce the good news finally.

Awinja thanked her family, friends and fans for supporting her throughout her pregnancy. She also expressed her joy as the baby turned three-weeks-old.

”And on the 3rd of June 2017, 6:55am, God Blessed Me with the Greatest Gift in my Life ever! Nothing can Beat the Joy my son has Brought in My Life, and as he turns 3-weeks-old, I would Love to Thank you all that have Walked with me throughout my pregnancy Journey, My Family, Friends and Fans, Thank you all for your Prayers and Advice, May God Bless you and your Families,” Awinja wrote.

The actress also said being a parent was a wonderful learning experience for her and her partner and was looking forward to more.

”It’s Been an awesome learning experience for me and my Partner and we are Looking forward to More, and i know through God’s Guidance all shall be Well, THANK YOU, Remember #MunguSioRikaYaMtu”, she posted.



