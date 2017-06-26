17 Year Old Boy Shot Severally For An Erection

123 SHARES Share Tweet

A 17-year-old teenager is in critical condition at the Detroit Medical Centre after he was beaten by the police. Local press reports that Jamal Freeman’s erect penis made a cashier mistake him for an armed robber before raising an alarm.

The scared cashier at Detroit Liberty Bank raised the alarm, prompting security men to shoot at Jamal after he attempted to flee the scene.

Jamal miraculously survived the gunshots and is currently in an artificially induced coma. He has however been cleared of all charges.



Camera footage showed that the young man was apparently in full erection while waiting in line and thus confused the bank teller in thinking he was concealing a weapon in his pants.

“He reached for something in his pants, I thought it was a gun,” said Sandy Heinrich, bank teller who immediately pushed the alert button which brought intervention by two bank security guards and eventually six police officers only minutes later.

His mother, Jennabelle Freeman, says her son is a victim of racist discrimination and that all this would not have happened if he had been white.

“Of course black people have larger penises, it ain’t no freakin’ reason to shoot at them,” she told reporters in tears.

“Jamal has always had a large penis, even when he was just a kid,” she recalled, in despair, adding: “Never would I have thought he would get harmed in any way because of this.”

about the author: Ghetto Radio