Peter Tosh son left in a comma after assault in jail

The family of the late reggae icon and marijuana activist Peter Tosh is seeking answers after they say his son was left in a coma following an attack in a New Jersey jail, where he was serving a six-month sentence on ganja possession charges.

Tosh was found in possession of more than 65 pounds of marijuana.

37 year old Jawara McIntosh has been hospitalized since February 2017 suffering traumatic brain injuries he sustained in the attack at the Bergen County jail, where he was after pleading guilty to marijuana possession, his family said.

The family says they do not understand why it happened and is seeking answers from the justice department.

However the case has seen civil rights activities join in his support calling for action with #justiceforjawara flooding social media platforms.

Nelson mandelas grandson,Ndaba Mandela, has lent his voice from across the globe calling for #JusticeforJawara. Ndaba says that just like his grandfather Nelson Mandela, Peter Tosh was a real revolutionary.Ndaba insists that The late Peter Tosh adamantly opposed the apartheid regime performing at antiapartheid concerts at a time when his grandfather was imprisoned for fighting for equal rights of Black South Africans. Now, his son Jawara remains in a coma after being brutally beaten while in custody on marijuana charges. Ndaba further states that the world should not be silent in the face of such inhumanity.”

37 years-old,Jawara like his father is a reggae artist known by the stage name Tosh 1. Jawara is a practicing Rastafarian and advocate for the legalization of marijuana, having recently performed at the Freedom Rally in Boston, Massachusetts. Within the Rastafari faith cannabis is a sacred herb, and has many known medicinal properties and values. Peter Tosh wrote and performed the iconic song, “Legalize It;” which became the soundtrack of the movement toward legalization of cannabis and which Jawara regularly performed.

