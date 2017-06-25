Majimaji Escapes Death By A Whisker

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Embakasi ward aspirant Jullius Owino otherwise known as Majimaji escaped death by a whisker after goons armed with pangas attempted to attack him.

Majimaji who was on a campaign trail in River bank area Embakasi East constituency was rounded up by blood baying youth who wanted to stop him from campaigning in the area.

“Majimaji cannot campaign in our area freely like this. Rivebank has its owner, we must shed blood today,” the goons were heard saying.

Majimaji and his campaign team however managed to escape and alereted the police who quickly intervened.

Majimaji claims that the youth were sent by his opponent whom he has since reported to the police for sending him death threats.

about the author: Ghetto Radio